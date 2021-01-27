Killeen council to give impact fees another look

At its March 9 meeting, the Killeen City Council is set to revive an issue which has come and gone for more than a decade — impact fees.
On Dec. 8, the council issued a motion of direction to move forward with the process of implementing water and wastewater impact fees, according to a city staff report.
Charged to developers and builders, impact fees help municipalities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures. The fees have been talked about for years in city meetings, as city leaders also dealt with budget cuts and how to best fund the police department.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has long taken the position that impact fees play an important role in fostering growth.
“Without water and sewer impact fees, current customers pay for the infrastructure needed to serve new growth,” Cagle said by email in October. “Many of the fastest-growing cities in the state and country levy water and sewer impact fees. In my opinion, water and sewer impact fees are not proven to slow growth.”
Last month, the council further directed staff to take the steps necessary in order for a Capital Improvement Advisory Committee (CIAC) with nine members to be appointed and to proceed forward with the process to consider the adoption of water and wastewater impact fees utilizing the city’s 2019 Water and Wastewater Impact Fee Study.
“In order to continue moving forward with impact fees, it is necessary to set a public hearing date for the Water and Wastewater Impact Fee Capital Improvement Plan and Land Use Assumptions,” the report said. “Texas Local Government Code Chapter 395 requires the City Council adopt a resolution to set a public hearing date to consider the land use assumptions and impact fee capital improvement plan.”
A copy of the impact fee study is on the city’s website at https://www.killeentexas.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3173/Killeen_LUA_CIP?bidId=.
“The public hearing is required by state law,” City Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Wednesday. “It will be during the March 9 regular city council meeting.”
While talked about for years, the City Council has never fully approved impact fees, which many local developers say would stall construction growth in the city.
On Dec. 17, 2019, the council voted 4-3 against implementing impact fees. The proposed charge for the fees, at that time, ranged from maximum rates of $1,161 for water impact fees, $418 for wastewater, and $190 to $706 for roadway impact fees. The vote came after almost 10 years of discussion among the council.
The following month, Councilmembers Shirley Fleming and Steve Harris circulated a petition asking the council to reconsider its vote on the issue, which reportedly received hundreds of signatures.
“I wanted this to go back on the agenda because it’s so important,” Fleming said at the time. “We’ve been kicking this can down the road forever. So to bring it back to the attention of the councilmembers we felt is necessary.”
In October of last year, the council voted against bringing the issue of impact fees back for future discussion, with the item having been brought forward by Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.