If all goes according to plan, the Killeen City Council could vote on impact fees on April 13.
After a failed attempt by Councilman Steve Harris to bring the issue back to the table in October, the council, with three newly elected members, voted Dec. 8 to bring the issue back for consideration.
The council will hear a discussion about impact fees during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
Charged to developers and builders, impact fees help municipalities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures.
In the most recent action on the matter, Dec. 17, 2019, the council voted 4-3 against implementing impact fees.
The proposed charge for the fees, at that time, ranged from maximum rates of $1,161 for water impact fees, $418 for wastewater, and $190 to $706 for roadway impact fees. The vote came after almost 10 years of discussion among the council.
City Manager Kent Cagle has voiced support for the impact fees, saying that current customers pay for the infrastructure needed to serve new growth
The city council may also make a motion to hold the first of two public hearings on roadway impact fees on March 23.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.