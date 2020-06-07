Three agencies — the Bell County Health District, Bell County Communications Center and the National Mounted Warfare Museum — will present their reasons to the Killeen City Council on Tuesday about why they should receive city funding for their fiscal year 2021 budgets.
The communications center, which handles dispatch of 9-1-1 calls for emergency service, proposes a $9.2 million budget, which they are asking Killeen to contribute 16% or $1.5 million. According to their presentation, the requested figure is based on “their law enforcement event count percentage.”
The health district is reporting that 131 coronavirus cases in Killeen were investigated as of May 26 and more than 2,000 “contacts of positives investigated” countywide. The presentation gave no figures of the district’s proposed budget or what they are requesting from the city. Email correspondence to the district was unanswered on Friday.
According to the museum’s presentation, staff totaled more than $20,000 in “reimbursed expenses” toward advertising in fiscal year 2020.
The amount of the museum’s total proposed budget and what amount they are asking Killeen were not answered as of Friday.
In their presentation, the museum staff said future use of funding will include “aggressive billboard marketing campaigns potentially reaching into Georgia, Alabama, Washington, D.C., and other tourist destinations.”
For fiscal year 2020, nearly $3.3 million was designated for community partners, according to city staff. Bell County Communications Center received $1.5 million and Bell County Health received $331,368. The monies came from the General Fund.
The National Mounted Warfare Museum received $77,000 out of the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund.
In other matters, a tax district official will talk to the council about property tax appraisals.
Billy White, chief appraiser with the Bell County Tax Appraisal District, was requested by the city — through Councilman Steve Harris’ agenda item submission — to go over the process.
It has been about one month since the appraisal district mailed out appraisal notices to property owners, some of whom are reporting proposed five-figure increases in value. Others reported a drastic decrease in property value.
Residents who want to protest have until June 13 to do so.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 101 N. College St. Social distancing is encouraged inside the council chambers.
