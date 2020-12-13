Killeen council to hear presentation on KEDC, evaluate city manager

The City of Killeen will present the Killeen City Council an update on the Killeen Economic Development Corporation at its Tuesday meeting.
City Manager Kent Cagle’s office is scheduled to make the presentation, which will focus on the corporation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, its marketing efforts, military relations and other areas.
The stated mission of the corporation is “to promote the development of commercial, industrial and manufacturing enterprises to promote and encourage employment and the public welfare,” according to the scheduled presentation.
In September the council approved $725,054 in funding for the KEDC, and sealed a one-year agreement that allows the Killeen EDC on behalf of the city to bring in new businesses and jobs to the city. In the past, funding was split between the KEDC and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, but last year the council voted to defund the chamber and thus it officially receives nothing for the current fiscal year.
Also at the meeting, Cagle himself will have his first evaluation as city manager, as scheduled.
On Nov. 19, 2019 the council voted unanimously to hire Cagle as its new city manager, out of 29 candidates nationwide. He replaced former City Manager Ron Olson, who retired Oct. 1, 2019.
While in office Cagle has taken the initiative regarding issues facing Killeen ranging from homelessness, re-development of the downtown area, a balanced city budget, employee compensation and infrastructure maintenance.
The council is also expected to vote on the approval of James Kubinski, currently an assistant fire chief in Naperville, Ill., as the next chief of the Killeen Fire Department.
Tuesday’s meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
