Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting will include a final vote on the 2024 proposed municipal budget, preceded by a public hearing on the proposed budget.
The proposed 2024 budget is balanced and totals $282 million, a decrease of $16 million from the 2023 fiscal year budget of $298.2 million.
The 2024 proposed budget includes pay increases for both civil service and classified employees, including pay raises for fire rescue officers and police officers.
It also includes an increase of $1.50 for monthly residential water bills, which City Manager Kent Cagle said would result in a little over $1 million in revenue.
The 100% disabled veterans tax exemption, a state property tax law, was a hot topic during the budget presentation. The exempted property value grew to $292.7 million.
The tax roll shows net taxable value for Killeen increased by nearly 16%, to $10.8 billion. The increase in new growth was explained partly by Killeen’s population increase that resulted in more people buying homes.
The council will also be voting on an ordinance setting the property tax rate at 62.08 cents per $100 valuation. This will be preceded by a public hearing, opening up the proposed tax rate change for discussion.
The five-year Capital Improvement Program for fiscal year 2024-2028 will also be voted on.
Other items on the consent agenda include:
Hiring architects for the Community and Senior Center Expansion and Renovation Project for $390,631.
Consideration of a solid waste vehicle collection upgrade for $180,384.
Approving a settlement between Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy regarding the 2023 Atmos Rate Review Mechanism Filing.
A resolution adding Harker Heights as a customer for the Amended Water Disposal Contract with WCID #1
Rejecting a bid for the Chaparral Pump Station Project.
Authorizing the city manager to accept a Federal Aviation Authortiy grant for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for $267,322
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Halll, 101 N. College St. It will be livestreamed at KilleenTexas.gov and broadcast on Spectrum Channel 10.
