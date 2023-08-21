LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Killeen City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, immediately followed by a Killeen Public Facility Corporation meeting to discuss the election of a vice president.

Tuesday’s city council agenda includes a public hearing about a requested ordinance to modify Rosewood Springs Planned Unit Development’s standards to change the maximum square footage for businesses from 5,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet.

