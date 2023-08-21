The Killeen City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, immediately followed by a Killeen Public Facility Corporation meeting to discuss the election of a vice president.
Tuesday’s city council agenda includes a public hearing about a requested ordinance to modify Rosewood Springs Planned Unit Development’s standards to change the maximum square footage for businesses from 5,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet.
This proposed modification is likely to accommodate a Dollar General, city officials said last week during the city council’s workshop session.
There will be three other public hearings Tuesday, including two regarding rezoning and one on making amendments to the 2023 budget for increases in both revenue and expense accounts for different funds.
In addition, the long-running city ordinance for a youth curfew is likely to be repealed at Tuesday’s meeting.
The city ordinance will be in violation of state law starting next month, thanks to a new state law passed in the Legislature this year.
Gov. Greg Abbott on June 9 signed House Bill 1819, which essentially takes power away from cities to create or enforce curfew ordinances.
The new law takes effect on Sept. 1.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King told the Herald last week that the city must uphold state law.
Items on the city council’s consent agenda include:
- A resolution authorizing bid for sewer main in Trimmier Creek for $1.5 million.
- A resolution authorizing agreement between the Killeen independent School District and the Fire Academy program.
- A resolution awarding a bid for wall repair for $369,848.
- Awarding funds for the Hotel Occupancy Tax and Short-term rental Compliance Services to Avenu.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
The Killeen Public Facility Corporation meeting’s agenda items call for discussion on the election of a vice president as well as an update on cashflow for the Station 42 apartment development.
