The Killeen City Council will meet Tuesday to hold a public hearing on the rate increases in the 2024 proposed budget and to lock down a date for the proposed budget town hall.
The town hall is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. in City Hall, but the council members need to vote to confirm the date.
A town hall about the budget is something that some residents had asked the council about in its previous meeting.
There will also be a presentation from Laura Coombes regarding AA Lane Park in north Killeen, according to the agenda.
The park has long suffered from maintenance issues.
Items on the consent agenda include: Buying a replacement stage for the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for $90,028; a resolution rejecting a rate increase from Oncor and a resolution hiring a company to install six Metro Ethernet services to connect to the city network for $61,500.
In addition to the public hearing on rate increases, there will be two other public hearings on solid waste, water and sewer and other changes in the Code of Ordinances.
According to the staff presentation attached to the items, a study conducted in 2021 recommended an 8% increase every year in the solid waste rates, between fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2024.
For water and sewer, there is an expected monthly increase of $1.50 — $18 per year — for residents in the 2024 proposed budget.
This increase, according to the presentation, will generate $2 million in additional revenue and will help offset the costs of the city services.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
