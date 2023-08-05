Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

The Killeen City Council will meet Tuesday to hold a public hearing on the rate increases in the 2024 proposed budget and to lock down a date for the proposed budget town hall.

The town hall is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. in City Hall, but the council members need to vote to confirm the date.

