The Killeen City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday to discuss appointing a council member to fill the council member-at-large vacancy.
The special meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at City Hall, and will be immediately followed by the council’s workshop meeting.
The council interviewed 14 applicants previously, but voted in June to delay a decision on filling the vacancy at the urging of Mayor Debbie Nash-King.
In a phone conversation Friday, Nash-King said a council member may be selected during Tuesday’s meeting, but it will be up to the council.
She said part of the meeting may be held in closed session.
“I want to get a person that everyone can work with,” Nash-King explained as to why she initially delayed the selection.
She said it’s the City Council’s decision on whether or not they do it publicly and there is no guarantee that a new council member will be selected on Tuesday.
“It’s a possibility that they may have an election,” she said. “If they want to put it on the ballot or they could select them. But I am hopeful we will select someone to fill the vacancy.
The City Council has had a vacant seat for the council member-at-large position since May 15 when Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson suddenly resigned.
Wilkerson sent his resignation letter in the form of an email directly to Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, according to a copy of the email the city released to the Herald.
“This email is to notify the city of my immediate resignation from my position as Councilman due to unforeseen health and personal issues,” Wilkerson said in the email.
However, the public and Killeen City Council members were not made aware of the council member’s resignation until two days later, on May 17.
Some of the agenda items at the city council’s workshop meeting directly following the special session include:
Considering appointments to the Arbor of Hope nonprofit for homeless services
Considering several Federal Aviation Administration grants including more than $449,000 toward a Taxiway Relocation Project
Purchase of a crime scene scanner for $138,148
A public hearing including the possible acceptance of a Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership Funds
A public hearing for a possible amendment to the fiscal year 2023 budget
Items for discussion at workshop include the municipal court, reallocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds and city council tours of other city hall facilities.
The special council meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 101 N. College St. in the council chambers, followed immediately by the workshop session.
The meetings will also be livestreamed on KilleenTexas.gov and broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
