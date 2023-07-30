The Killeen City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to conduct a public hearing about the proposed 2024 budget and to set the proposed 2024 tax rate.
The proposed budget totals $282 million, a decrease of $16 million over the 2023 fiscal year budget of $298.2 million.
The 2024 proposed budget includes pay increases for both civil service and classified employees, including pay raises for fire rescue officers and police officers.
The proposed budget was balanced and City Manager Kent Cagle said population increases in the city were driving expenses.
He said two weeks ago that the 2024 budget included “a lot of changes, major revenue changes, in the general fund” as well as sales tax numbers.
The budget also includes an increase of $1.50 or monthly residential water bills, which Cagle said would result in a little over $1 million in revenue.
The 100% disabled veterans tax exemption was a hot topic during the budget presentation. The exempted property value grew to $292.7 million.
The tax roll shows net taxable value for Killeen increased by nearly 16%, to $10.8 billion. The increase includes $2.21.7 million in new growth — explained partly by Killeen’s population increase that resulted in more people buying homes.
The preliminary tax rate will be set at the council meeting. In the 2024 proposed budget, property taxes decreased from 62.33 cents per $100 valuation to 62.08 cents, a total decrease of about a quarter of a cent.
Afterward, a public hearing on the tax rate will be set for Sept. 12, which will include a vote.
Immediately following the special session will be a workshop session of the city council.
There will be a presentation from Camron Cochran on limiting the amount of car washes inside city limits.
Other agenda items include:
Whether to make Killeen a Purple Heart City to honor those who have been wounded or killed in the line of duty.
An update on the Station 42 apartment development in north Killeen
Various items for the upcoming Aug. 8 meeting, including the appointment of council members to various boards and commissions and action on whether to deny Oncor Electric’s application to increase rates in the city of Killeen.
The special meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the workshop. Both will be livestreamed at KilleenTexas.gov and broadcast on Spectrum Channel 10.
