The Killeen City Council is scheduled to meet today in order to plan for the coming fiscal year.
During the strategic planning meeting, City Council members and city staff are expected to set funding priorities for the upcoming fiscal year through a back-and-forth dialogue.
The meeting, open to the public, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. today in the main conference room at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
This past year, the city placed a large focus on street maintenance and reconstruction, employee compensation and has adopted several public safety initiatives. So far, the city has met all of these objectives by way of street reconstruction efforts, continuing to modernize the fire department, and by implementing other initiatives.
The focus for fiscal year 2023, which begins this fall, will begin to take shape with today’s planning meeting.
This year, the city approved a fire department master plan, a Parks and Open Spaces master plan and a Water and Sewer master plan. All of these plans will require funding to activate, though the scale to which the City Council approves each plan will be up for discussion.
The purpose of today’s meeting will not be to create the 2023 budget, but to receive guidance from the City Council in order to establish guidelines for creating the 2023 fiscal year budget.
