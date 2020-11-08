A shorter-than-normal agenda is set before the Killeen City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday.
A total of seven items are on the agenda, five of which are consent agenda items that will be approved in one motion.
Public hearings are set to be heard on two items. These include an amendment on the fiscal year 2021 budget to increase expenditures in the General Fund, specifically for a $425,000 increase in the legal services budget.
The other public hearing was for approving the Interlocal Agreement and application of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for FY2020, of which the Killeen Police Department would receive $37,835.
The city council discussed these items at the workshop it held on Nov. 3. The council took no action during the workshop.
The consent agenda items include the proposed purchase of four heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units for the Lions Club Family Recreation Center, at a cost of $341,949, and the acceptance of a 0.551-acre tract of land for the Chaparral Elevated Storage Tank.
Two ordinances, both related to the Texas Municipal Retirement System, will be considered. One involves authorizing service credits on an annually repeating basis for TMRS, and another to make contributions to it.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
