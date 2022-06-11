The Killeen City Council is expected vote on Tuesday on a near $300,000 project to renovate a skate park.
As part of the council’s consent agenda, the council is expected to vote on a $295,000 renovation plan for the skate part at Conder Park, which the council seemed mostly receptive of last week.
Other items at the meeting include:
Appointing council members to various boards and commissions.
Suspending the June 17 effective date of the requested rate change filed by Oncor Electric Delivery Company and approving cooperation with the Steering Committee of Cities Served by Oncor.
Awarding a bid to Austin Turf & Tractor authorizing a 60-month lease agreement with Wells Fargo Financial Leasing, Inc. for seven mowers in the amount of $345,430.20 to maintain Stonetree Golf Club
Awarding a bid to E-Z-GO and authorizing a 60-month lease agreement with Huntington National Bank for 75 golf carts for Stonetree Golf Club in the amount of $193,410.
Authorizing the purchase of mechanical CPR devices and accessories in the amount of $143,193 from Zoll Medical Corp.
Approving the purchase of land at 9132 Trimmier Road from the Killeen Independent School District for Killeen Fire Department Facilities in the amount of $360,000.
Authorizing an amended Interlocal Agreement with Bell County for the relocation of the Bell County Killeen Annex.
The council is also expected to hear and discuss a move to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen.
Near the end of the meeting, the council will discuss and possibly vote on the public hearings from last week. The public hearings consisted of rezoning requests.
The regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Meetings can be watched live online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming or watched on television on Channel 10.
