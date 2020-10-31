While area residents are still at the polls deciding the next three city council members, the current Killeen City Council will conduct its workshop meeting Tuesday evening.
The only items on the agenda for the workshop include an update from City Manager Kent Cagle and a discussion of items for the Nov. 10 council meeting.
Items on the agenda for the following council meeting include a request for the purchase of heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) units for the Lions Club Family Recreation Center and the Lions Club Senior Center.
The request is for four HVAC units — one 70-ton unit, two 25-ton units and one 2-ton unit. The units come with a one year warranty for parts and labor and a five year warranty for the compressor.
According to a presentation attached to the agenda, the replacement of the units is necessary due to the Environmental Protection Agency phasing out the R22 refrigerant.
As a hydrofluorocarbon, the EPA has determined that R22 is damaging to the ozone layer, the presentation shows.
The four units due for replacement use the R22 refrigerant.
If approved, the purchase will cost the city $341,949.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.