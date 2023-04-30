Should guns still be allowed in the Killeen City Council chamber at City Hall?

Should Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson face punishment after getting up from the dais during a meeting and confronting a resident in the audience?

The council meeting at Killeen City Hall on April 18 was disrupted by a confrontation between Killeen resident and a frequent critic of the City Council Michael Fornino and Mayor Pro tem Ken Wilkerson during public comments.
Michael Fornino.jpg

Michael Fornino of Killeen addresses Bell County commissioners in December before they voted to file a lawsuit against Killeen over its adoption of Proposition A.
crime solutions-3.jpg

Councilmember and chairman of the Crime Solutions Committee Ken Wilkerson governs the discussion of an agenda item during the meeting Wednesday afternoon.

(3) comments

Michael Fornino

Discuss Council member "decorum"...makes it sound like he used the wrong fork for the wrong course at a very formal dinner.

If a citizen behaved that way...there'd be heavy criminal charges - ON THE SPOT. Council member does it, and they hem and haw for two weeks and diminish actions with language.

Michael Fornino

1. It was the MAYOR that first raised the specter of me being armed. All I did was confirm her statement.

2. Video CLEARLY shows me deliberately keeping my hands up, away, and visible.

3. I never even visibly revealed my weapon. 4. NOBODY in the room even put their hands on a weapon, nor did they produce...handle...brandish...point a weapon. Not me...not the cops...and no bystanders.

The Mayor is now creating further hysteria raising an issue for an event that never occurred.

It seems that armed, trained, and experienced guy - ME - subverted her expectations and was more in control of himself and displayed perfect discipline. That is something the Mayor CANNOT say.

She could have diffused the situation immediately by ordering the Sergeant-at-Arms to escort Wilkerson back to the dais or out of the building - and didn't.

Imagine if the situation had been the reverse. Would I have been given the same latitude Wilkerson received?

Oh...funny that nobody even considered the possibility that in his out of control state and display - was Wilkerson armed?

Wayne Jefferson

So one of the council members took it upon himself to physically leave his post and confront a resident to the point the resident was concerned about his safety and you want to remove his ability to protect himself from your guy.. That's the reason we carry guns is to protect free speech without fear of getting beat up. Seriously.. If I walk down the street and comment on something and I'm approached by someone who is wanting to harm me its within my right to warn the offender I'm armed and willing to defend myself. Period.. So instead of stopping the assault you want your citizens not to defend themselves and their first amendment rights. Just another reason not to live in this crappy town where honest taxpayers cannot voice their opinions without fear of their safety. Avoid this town and be safe.. what a bunch of clowns in n this circus

