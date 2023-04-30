Should guns still be allowed in the Killeen City Council chamber at City Hall?
Should Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson face punishment after getting up from the dais during a meeting and confronting a resident in the audience?
Those are two of the questions the Killeen City Council are likely to consider during Tuesday’s workshop meeting when, for the first time since the unprecedented actions of April 18, the council will talk about that unruly night at City Hall.
It was on that night that Killeen resident Michael Fornino, a frequent critic of the council’s actions, publicly said Wilkerson was involved in the April 2, 2014, Fort Hood mass shooting, in which four soldiers died, including the shooter, and more than a dozen others were injured. When questioned by Wilkerson over how he was involved, Fornino said Wilkerson, who was the shooter’s company commander at the time, pushed the shooter “over the edge.”
While the Army’s investigation into the shooting does say the shooter, Spc. Ivan Lopez, had issues with leadership and problems with a leave form, the redacted report never mentions Wilkerson by name, nor does it say anyone in Lopez’s chain of command pushed the soldier over the edge.
Still, the allegation during a council meeting appeared to be the tipping point for Wilkerson, who then got up from the dais and went into the audience, where he approached Fornino as about 30 people looked on, some wondering if things would get physical. While Fornino turned his back to Wilkerson, others appeared to hold Wilkerson back and disuaded him from further confrontation. Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King also got up from the dais and pleaded to Wilkerson to come back, cautioning the mayor pro tem that Fornino was armed with a gun — something Fornino affirmed during the heated confrontation.
Two weeks later, this Tuesday, the issue is scheduled to come back to the council for discussion.
And this time it’s on the agenda.
Specifically, there are two items near the end of council meeting’s 22-item agenda — Item 19: ”Discuss firearms in the City Council Chambers” and Item 20: “Discuss possible action regarding Councilmember decorum at the April 18, 2023 City Council workshop.”
Guns at City Hall
In July 2016, the council passed two resolutions regarding license holders carrying handguns at city meetings, allowing both concealed handguns and open carrying of handguns at City Council meetings.
In 2021, there was a push spearheaded by former Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming to change that law and bring in metal detectors for council meetings.
“We cannot wait for a tragedy. Only the authorized personnel should enter into any government building with a firearm. You can’t go into the courthouse in Belton without going through metal detectors,” Fleming said at the time. However, the effort to get guns out of City Hall eventually dwindled.
However, after the events of April 18, there is new debate on if guns — concealed or open carry — should be allowed at council meetings, where emotions can run high for both residents and council members as they make their cases on hotly contested issues.
For Wilkerson’s part, and decorum, the mayor pro tem — whose job is to run the council meetings in the absence of the mayor — apologized for his actions immediately when he returned to the dais after confronting Fornino in the crowd.
And since then, he said he would accept any punishments for his actions if deemed appropriate by the council.
“I accept any punishment the city or council agree to for my loss of composure. I’ll do better,” Wilkerson said in a comment on KDHnews.com, the Herald’s website.
That may not be enough for Fornino.
“I am heavily considering that charges be proffered against Wilkerson on Tuesday night in front of Council, City Attorney, and Chief of Police and whatever media is present of course,” Fornino told the Herald in an email.
Fornino and Wilkerson have been locked in an online war of words since the face-to-back confrontation, with Wilkerson calling Fornino a “lunatic,” and the council critic calling the mayor pro tem unfit for duty.
It’s unclear if any laws were broken at the April 18 meeting, and no one has been charged. However, Wilkerson may have violated the City Council Standards of Conduct, which all Killeen council members sign after taking office.
Specifically, “Principle Eight: Civility” of the standards, which reads as follows: “Be respectful and courteous to each other, staff and the public at all times. Constructive disagreement and debate are expected, but the effectiveness of the council is dependent upon council members who are able to peacefully disagree without personalizing issues or becoming uncivil.”
According to the standards document, the mayor and the council members “hold themselves mutually accountable to this standard of conduct by all means available to them;” however, it does not outline any specific punishments or courses of action if a principle is violated.
Tuesday’s meeting begins 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(3) comments
Discuss Council member "decorum"...makes it sound like he used the wrong fork for the wrong course at a very formal dinner.
If a citizen behaved that way...there'd be heavy criminal charges - ON THE SPOT. Council member does it, and they hem and haw for two weeks and diminish actions with language.
1. It was the MAYOR that first raised the specter of me being armed. All I did was confirm her statement.
2. Video CLEARLY shows me deliberately keeping my hands up, away, and visible.
3. I never even visibly revealed my weapon. 4. NOBODY in the room even put their hands on a weapon, nor did they produce...handle...brandish...point a weapon. Not me...not the cops...and no bystanders.
The Mayor is now creating further hysteria raising an issue for an event that never occurred.
It seems that armed, trained, and experienced guy - ME - subverted her expectations and was more in control of himself and displayed perfect discipline. That is something the Mayor CANNOT say.
She could have diffused the situation immediately by ordering the Sergeant-at-Arms to escort Wilkerson back to the dais or out of the building - and didn't.
Imagine if the situation had been the reverse. Would I have been given the same latitude Wilkerson received?
Oh...funny that nobody even considered the possibility that in his out of control state and display - was Wilkerson armed?
So one of the council members took it upon himself to physically leave his post and confront a resident to the point the resident was concerned about his safety and you want to remove his ability to protect himself from your guy.. That's the reason we carry guns is to protect free speech without fear of getting beat up. Seriously.. If I walk down the street and comment on something and I'm approached by someone who is wanting to harm me its within my right to warn the offender I'm armed and willing to defend myself. Period.. So instead of stopping the assault you want your citizens not to defend themselves and their first amendment rights. Just another reason not to live in this crappy town where honest taxpayers cannot voice their opinions without fear of their safety. Avoid this town and be safe.. what a bunch of clowns in n this circus
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.