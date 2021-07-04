The Killeen City Council is expected to do two things during a special council meeting on Tuesday: Receive the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022 and set a public hearing on the budget for July 27.
As of Saturday, Killeen’s proposed budget for FY22 was not yet available for the public to view on the city’s website.
On Sept. 8, 2020, the city council adopted a $204.5 million budget, which included a general operating budget of around $96.5 million.
That same evening, the city council also lowered the tax rate.
Killeen residents currently have a property tax rate of 73.3 cents per $100 valuation.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.