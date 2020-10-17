After being under review for nearly two months, the results of a road survey are set to be released and discussed by the Killeen City Council at Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
In May of 2019, the Killeen City Council voted unanimously to hire Columbus, Ohio-based firm Transmap to determine the overall condition of roads in the city and provide a five-year maintenance strategy.
According to the study, the city of Killeen has 539 miles of paved roadways with a total replacement value of $840.4 million.
Transmap surveys streets using enhanced imaging equipment and assigns a Pavement Condition Index (PCI), which ranges on a scale of zero to 100; the higher the number, the better the road condition.
The assessment, which is attached to the workshop agenda online, shows that the average PCI for all roads in the city of Killeen is 76.
The total maintenance needs are $41.7 million, and the estimated reconstruction needs are $120 million.
Transmap did a survey in 2013. The average PCI in 2013 was 84, and the maintenance needs and estimated reconstruction needs were $16.7 million and $20 million, respectively.
Also at the workshop, the council will discuss the retirement system analysis and receive the annual report from the Animal Advisory Committee.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
