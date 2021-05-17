At a special meeting on Tuesday the Killeen City Council is expected to vote on setting a date for a second election for the District 4 council seat.
A mandatory recount on Thursday confirmed incumbent Steve Harris and candidate Michael Boyd are tied with 181 votes apiece.
At the special meeting, which will be held prior to the council’s normally scheduled workshop, the council will discuss what day to hold the second election, and when to do early voting. The election must be held between June 2 and June 12, according to city documents.
During the workshop meeting, the council will discuss the slate of items expected to be on the agenda on May 25.
Workshop items to be discussed include discussing agenda items of the joint meeting between the city council and the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees.
The council will meet at 5 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
