The Killeen City Council will set the preliminary tax rate for fiscal year 2021 and hear a fellow councilwoman’s request to put an action item on a future agenda, at Tuesday’s council meeting.
City Manager Kent Cagle’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year is based on a tax rate of 73.30 cents per $100 valuation, which is lower than the current tax rate, as well as the level at which city staff will recommend the council set it.
Jonathan Locke, executive director of finance, will also present the council with the No-New-Revenue tax rate of 71.10 cents per $100 and the Voter-Approval tax rate of 74.76 cents per $100.
Whatever preliminary tax rate the council sets in Tuesday’s meeting, until the tax rate is adopted, changes to the preliminary rate can only result in a lower rate.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming has made a request to add an action item onto the agenda for a future meeting.
Her request is to address “citizen language and disrespect” of council members during the July 21 meeting.
The incident to which Fleming is referring came during a public hearing in which the council was hearing a request on behalf of local developer Gary Purser Jr. to get a parcel of land rezoned for residential use near Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
When given the opportunity to speak about the request, Purser used the word “bull----” to refer to Fleming’s, as well as Councilmen Gregory Johnson’s and Steve Harris’, concerns about an inability to provide adequate emergency services to the area.
Senior Center
At the beginning of the meeting, the council is expected to hear a discussion and provide direction for the construction plan of the new senior center.
Senior citizens of Killeen have been without a dedicated building on the north side of the city since March 2019 when the Bob Gilmore Senior Center was deemed unfit for renovation. Services have been run out of the Rosa Hereford Community Center.
On June 18, the Senior Advisory Board voted unanimously to accept the proposed plan from Randall Scott Architects.
According to cost estimates, the new senior center could cost $5 million and provide 18,000 square feet of space for the seniors, which would include a billiards room, a weight and aerobics room, a new gym, a banquet hall and pickleball courts.
Other items
Other items on the agenda include, but are not limited to:
Consider a memorandum/ resolution to adopt the Five-Year Capital Improvement Program for Fiscal Year 2021-2025.
Consider an ordinance ordering the Nov. 3 general election to elect a mayor and three councilmembers-at-large.
Consider an ordinance ordering the Nov. 3 special election amending the sales tax rate.
Hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Budget.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.