Close to five years after the Killeen City Council approved the development of a master plan for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, the proposed draft is now up for a vote.
The plan includes a three-phase development schedule through 2037 along with a breakdown of the $645.3 million “financial plan” that will supplement capital improvement projects such as a runway/taxiway expansion, terminal and corporate aviation maintenance.
According to Mike Wilson, Killeen’s interim executive director of aviation in his staff report, if approved under the consent agenda Tuesday, there will be no fiscal impact to the city “for any immediate or future expenditure.”
The majority of the funding — $492.9 million from the Department of Defense — will go towards all three phases of development, particularly big-ticket projects.
Other funding sources, according to the city, include federal grants totaling $49.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration along with:
$82 million in unidentified funding,
$20.2 million in facility and rental car charges,
$375,000 in cash reserves and
$232,180 in city capital contribution
One of the major projects is a new 10,000 feet by 200 feet offset parallel runway along with expansion of an existing runway — totaling $328.9 million in cost. The time frame, according to the airport’s presentation, is between 2028 to 2037.
In other matters at Tuesday’s council meeting, also up for vote under the consent agenda are two slight personnel changes including a pay increase for one employee.
Presiding Municipal Judge Mark Kimball received an excellent rating by the council during a closed door evaluation on Feb. 18.
Along with the rating, the council agreed to give Kimball a 5% pay increase. His current salary is $110,104.87.
Kimball was hired by the city Feb. 24, 2014.
The other personnel change is the appointment of executive director of planning and development; in which City Manager Kent Cagle chooses Tony McIlwain. He currently serves as the department’s interim executive director.
McIlwain was hired as a city planner in 2008 and became the assistant director of planning and development in 2018.
He began his career in planning in Naples, Florida, and prior to coming to Killeen, he served as a planner for the city of Houston.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.