Cooperation will be king at tonight’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting.
The meeting is expected to start with a discussion of a cooperative agreement with the Central Texas Council of Governments to set up a hazardous waste event.
According to the associated staff report, the proposed event would take place on May 14, and would offer Killeen residents an opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous waste such as batteries and other materials that are not supposed to be introduced into the general trash stream. The event would see Killeen on the hook for around $32,000 to set up and maintain the event, with CTCOG offering a remaining $13,000, according to the report.
Additionally, the City Council will consider passing resolutions of support or no objection for five applications to the Texas Department of Housing and Urban Development for affordable housing developments. Four of the five applications are for predominantly older housing, while the fifth application is a general development.
Generally, these developments offer tax credits for developers and incentivize construction in those areas, according to the associated staff report.
The City Council will also consider readopting the city’s financial governance policy, with amendments. The policy regulates how the City Council and the city go about creating the city’s budget and what the steps are to amending the budget and maintaining fiscal responsibility.
Other topics for discussion include a $294,000 budget amendment to Community Development Block Grant for Coronavirus-related expenditures, as well as an update to the Tanko Streetlighting project, the Homeless to Housed project, a rescheduling of the strategic planning meeting, and a cost-sharing program between the city of Killeen and the Killeen Economic Development Cooperation for the habitat preservation plan.
Finally, the City Council will again discuss the large, 333-unit development in South Killeen by Joshua Welch. The development has been the point of contention at two meetings thus far, with the City Council asking Welch to amend the development in several ways. Without an extension, the project is expected to be voted on officially next week.
At the end of the meeting, the City Council will discuss “personnel matters relating to: the city manager, the assistant city manager and the executive director of recreation services.” The item was introduced by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown at a previous meeting. Personnel matters are usually discussed in closed session.
