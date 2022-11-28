Killeen homelessness

Some of Killeen's homeless set up camp behind a restaurant in 2020. On Tuesday, Killeen City Council members are scheduled to discuss a mental-health strategic plan as part of the city's efforts to reduce homelessness.

During a workshop on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members are expected to discuss drafting a mental-health strategic plan related to homelessness.

“It is a months-long process and part of the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan,” according to an October news release from the city. “Dr. Robert Marbut Jr. has gathered statistics on those experiencing homelessness in Bell County. He has also conducted focus groups and invited agencies from all over the county to participate, including faith-based groups, service industries, first-responders and school districts.”

