The Killeen City Council will discuss and vote on accepting three airport improvement program grants totaling $650,000 on Tuesday. This is an addition to the more than $717,000 in aviation coronavirus relief aid funds the council accepted on May 12.
The airport is still expecting $1.2 million in federal funds in the future.
The improvement grant monies, according to Aviation Director Mike Wilson in a report, will go toward projects such as crack sealing, marking and minor repairs for the taxiways at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, replacement of the original apron lighting fixtures with new LED fixtures and apron repair and rehabilitation.
“Normally, these grants would require a 10% match; however, the CARES Act provides funds to increase the federal share to 100% for airport improvement program grants already planned for fiscal year 2020,” Wilson said in his report.
In other matters Tuesday, the council will discuss future meetings. In the past two months, the council held partially to completely virtual meetings. The meetings have been a combined workshop and meeting.
On May 12, the council chambers had chairs taped off and selected seats open to the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines during council meetings. Three of the seven council members attended via livestream.
The temporary change is in response to the rising numbers of local COVID-19 cases which resulted in city operations continuing with limited public access to most facilities.
As of Friday, Killeen had 118 positive cases, Temple followed at 79, Belton had 29 and Harker Heights recorded 22.
The council will also meet in executive session regarding “pending or contemplating litigation.” No information on the item was available Friday.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on various zoning and permitting matters.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m., 101 N. College St.
Councilmember wants answers
One council member submitted a request for the council to consider an agenda item that involves county officials.
On May 20, Councilman Steve Harris submitted the request for County Assessor Shay Luedeke to hold a Qand A session on current tax appraisal numbers.
It has been about a week since the Bell County Appraisal District mailed out appraisal notices to property owners, some of home are reporting five-figure increases. Others reported a drastic decrease in property value.
Harris, through his request, said he “believes a presentation by our county would be beneficial. It would be helpful for him to be able to both present and answer questions that are accumulating in regards to concerns.”
