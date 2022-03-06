Tuesday night, the Killeen City Council will be holding votes on multiple items but the most exciting item will be the possible appointment of Kris Krishna as the new municipal court judge for Killeen following the retirement of longtime judge Mark Kimball.
Last week, the city announced that Krishna has been selected to become the new presiding municipal court judge but the council will still need to hold an official vote to approve his appointment.
According to the staff report presented by Killeen Human Resources Director Eva Bark to the council during the March 1 meeting, Krishna brings to the position over 10 years of experience.
“He most recently served in the Webb County District Attorney’s Office as a Border Prosecutor for two and a half years. He also served as Assistant City Attorney with the City of Grand Prairie for over four years and as Assistant District Attorney for Tarrant County District Attorney’s office for almost four years,” the staff report said.
City staff recommended for the council to approve the appointment of Krishna.
In a news release that announced the selection of Krishna to become the new judge, Killeen mayor Jose Segarra praised Krishna and was looking forward to him taking the seat that was once filled by Judge Kimball.
“We are looking forward to Mr. Krishna coming on board here in Killeen,” Segarra said in the release. “He brings experience, and a proven track record of success shows that his background will be a great asset to the citizens of our city. We know he will add value to our court system.”
Also on tap for Tuesday night’s meeting includes the possible approval of other various items:
New traffic light
The purchase of solar LED lights for Conder Park
Authorizing an enterprise licensing agreement with Azteca Systems, LLC in an amout to not exceed $205,250 over a three-year period.
Also on the docket are a few public hearings regarding possible rezoning of areas for both single-family residential districts and business districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.