The Killeen City Council will vote next week to extend an economic development incentive to beautify the downtown Historic Overlay District.
On Tuesday, city staff and the council discussed the Facade Improvement Grants and Sign Grants, both reimbursable grants available to “property owners in the district to improve the visual appearance and functional needs of their property, while maintaining the historic character,” according to Tony McIlwain, Killeen’s interim executive director of planning and development.
The monies used to fund the grants are budgeted in the department’s yearly budget, said Deirdre Kirk, the department’s revitalization planner.
The district’s boundaries are North Fourth Street on the west, the north side of East Avenue B to the north and designated sides of North Eighth Street to the east, and Santa Fe Plaza Drive to the south.
Through the facade grant, property owners can be reimbursed by the city up to 80% of their approved facade expenses — up to $10,000 per facade and not to exceed $20,000 — per fiscal year. The property owner will be responsible for no less than 20% of the improvement expenses per grant.
A facade is the face of a building, especially the principal front that looks onto a street.
According to Kirk, this particular grant has also funded murals that are displayed downtown alongside businesses including the most recent artwork at 318 A N. Gray St.
The Sign Grant gives reimbursement funds business owners in the district who wish to add or replace a business sign on their property. Through the grant, business or property owners can be reimbursed up to $800.
In McIlwain’s report, the sign grant program has supported eight businesses in the district “for a total public & private investment of $19,067.”
“The Facade Grant Program has supported 26 facade improvement projects for a total public & private downtown investment of just over $270,000,” his report said.
The Sign Grant Program is typically budgeted each fiscal year at $1,600. There was an increase to $4,800 for FY20. The Facade Improvement Grant is budgeted for a yearly expenditure amount of $50,000.
The vote by the council, if approved next week, would extend the programs for another five years.
