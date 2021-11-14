The Killeen City Council is set to pass two resolutions that would provide funding for improvement projects for youth facilities in the city.
During a meeting Tuesday, the Council will vote on grant money that will go towards improvements to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas’ facility, 304 West Avenue B, in the city’s downtown.
The grant from Bell County is in the amount of $750,000 and comes from Killeen’s American Rescue Plan money received from the federal government for coronavirus relief funds, which was $29.1 million. The project to rehabilitate the Girls and Boys Club has been coined “The Great Futures 2025” and is in the second phase.
The council, in a 4-3 vote, previously gave approval for the $750,000 matching fund in August during the city’s fiscal year 2022 budgeting process.
Improvements to the facility include construction of a 9,500 square foot prefabricated metal building on the northern corner (Gray Street & Green Street) of the Boys & Girls Clubs’ campus. The facility will be used for multiple purposes, including a full gymnasium supporting recreation programming for all ages, a College Career Center dedicated to teen programming to provide outdoor recreation and playground equipment and a Community Counseling and Therapy Center operated by Texas A&M University Central, according to a staff report from the city.
The total cost of improvements will cost $2 million. The Boys and Girls Club will fund the remaining $500,000.
In other business, the Council will also consider a bid with ASJ Construction, LLC of Lampasas for expansion to a Head Start facility, located at 500 West Avenue C. The bid is in the amount of $262,430, according to a staff report. The city has $100,000 from the Community Development Block Grant to further fund the project.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Agendas for City Council can be found at killeen.legistar.com
