The Killeen City Council will vote Tuesday on the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, which includes a 3.26-cent decrease in the property tax rate.
The approval of the budget would also include the Capital Improvement Plan, which consists of several different projects to improve infrastructure and services around the city, including aviation, parks, transportation among other things.
However, the budget also includes a hefty increase to street maintenance fees to help generate revenue to fix 50-plus years of damage to Killeen roads, with deterioration that has been further exacerbated by Winter Storm Uri.
The council must pass a budget next week, which is slated to go into effect Oct.1., and end Sept. 30 of next year.
The property tax rate is proposed in the budget as 70.04 cents per $100 valuation, which would be a decrease from the current rate of 73.30 cents per $100 valuation.
On Sept. 7, the City Council provided a motion of direction to remove $374,279 in property tax revenue from the FY 2022 Budget and lower the proposed tax rate from $70.56 cents to 70.04 cents, according to a city staff report.
The city’s long-discussed Capital Improvement Plan is included in the proposed budget. The five-year plan has been revised to include American Rescue Plan Money, relief given to municipalities to help recover from financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.
“The Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan was developed to establish a long-term commitment to the capital projects necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare, and to sustain and improve the quality of life of the citizens of Killeen,” the staff report said.
There are 90-plus projects funded under the plan, with more than $62 million allocated.
With approval of the budget, the council will decide on a long-debated rate for a street maintenance fee.
The current rate is $1.70, which raises $1.6 million to go toward road maintenance annually. However, the council has proposed a $10 monthly fee, which is an $8.30 increase, in order to fund $9.8 million annually to fix the infrastructure of city roads around Killeen.
Tuesday’s meeting to vote on the budget will be held at 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall in the council chambers.
A workshop will follow immediately after, in which amendments to the city’s charter will be discussed. There will also be a workshop meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m. at City Hall to continue the discussion regarding charter amendments.
For all city council agendas, you can go to https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, where they can be downloaded and printed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.