The Killeen City Council this week will vote to either approve or deny an ordinance banning the Killeen Police Department from using or participating in no-knock warrants.
After the previous Tuesday meeting where the council talked about this item, Killeen resident Leo Gukeisen reached out to the Herald via email showing his support for no-knock warrants.
“I have spoken with numerous residents who are in favor of no-knock warrants but have said because of the current environment in the U.S. today they are afraid to speak up. Honestly I don’t blame them one bit and respect them for their decisions. I myself am not one of them because I will address the City Council as a resident next Tuesday,” Gukeisen said.
Councilwoman Melissa Brown has been opposed to no-knock warrants, even before she was on the council.
She spoke against them at the previous council meeting.
“I’ve been very vocal for years about how I feel about no-knock warrants in that they are not worth the risk,” Brown said. “I think this is one change that is going to be important to the community and to future generations.”
No-knock warrants — in which police don’t announce themselves before forcefully entering someone’s home in order to arrest the person — have come under fire in Killeen in recent years.
Usually done in pre-dawn hours, the no-knock warrants can catch a criminal when they least expect it.
Two people have died in Killeen raids, which sometimes include broken glass, explosives to blow off doors, and a lot of guns — mostly in the hands of police, but sometimes in the hands of the residents inside.
The council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Killeen City Hall, , 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
