House

Developers are upset over increased inspection fees. The Killeen City Council will vote on a modified version of the proposed fees on Tuesday. 

 File Photo

Local developers expressed frustration over large increases in city inspection fees at last week’s Killeen City Council workshop.

The fees, under the heading of development services, were included in the proposed 2024 municipal budget submitted by City Manager Kent Cagle, which will be voted on at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.