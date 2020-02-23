A Killeen City Council vote at a meeting Tuesday could lead to an issuance of new and refunding bonds totaling more than $45 million.
If approved, according to Communications Director Hilary Shine, it will not change current water rates.
“The estimated debt service requirement for the new revenue bond issue is included in the current rate structure,” as cited by a staff report from the city’s finance department.
In the staff report, a portion of the revenue bonds — $22 million — will support “water and sewer infrastructure” funding projects such as an elevated storage tank and a pump station on Chaparral Road in south Killeen. The remaining $25 million is estimated in refunding bonds, which involves issuing new bonds and using the proceeds to pay off old bonds, like refinancing a home.
The projects will not benefit the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 new water treatment plant nor the Bell County Municipal Utility District No. 2, a residential subdivision project, according to city staff.
The Chaparral Road elevated storage tank will store water received from the new Killeen area water treatment plant.
“The City will receive water from the new treatment plant at a designated point near the proposed Chaparral Road elevated storage tank,” Shine said. “The water lines associated with these projects are large transmission mains that move water throughout the city’s water system to then be distributed to individual customers.”
The finance department worked with the city’s financial advisor, Dan Wegmiller of Specialized Public Finance, Inc., to “identify bond-refunding opportunities that will generate interest savings on existing bonds.”
In a staff report, Jonathan Locke, Killeen’s executive director of finance, said the current interest rates are at “historical lows, dating date back as far as 1956 rates.” The exact dollar amount nor rate was available at presstime.
A total of $3.7 million in existing bonds, if approved, will be used for refunding that will save $104,871 over the life of the bonds, according to city officials. The lifeline of the bonds were not available at presstime.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 101 N. College St.
