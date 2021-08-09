Following numerous in-depth conversations during a workshop meeting last week, the Killeen City Council will vote on improvements to the city’s water systems, plus a new tank that would accommodate water from a new treatment plant Tuesday.
Council members will meet at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall to vote on several resolutions that could improve water meters throughout Killeen, as well as to move forward with a new water tank and pump station to accommodate flow from the Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant.
The city heard a presentation last week from Director of Public Works Jeff Reynolds and Director of Water and Sewer Services Steve Kana, which explained the benefits of a more advanced water meter. Currently, the city is looking into a bid with Aqua-Metric Sales Company in the amount of $479,321.
The meters themselves are “static water meters,” also known as electromagnetic or ultrasonic meters. These do not use mechanical means of measuring the amount of water being consumed and can be controlled using a touchpad.
Ideally, the city would replace nearly 55,000 meters throughout the city with the new technology and would eventually upgrade the “smart” system as needed. These devices have the option of eventually being fully automated.
Council will also vote on a bid for a proposed water tank that is being planned for Chaparral and Purple Martin roads.
“Water from the new Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant (WTP) will be pumped into the proposed Chaparral elevated storage tank, which will provide additional elevated storage in the lower pressure plane as well as storage for the suction side of the Chaparral Pump Station, which will pump water into the upper pressure plane,” according to a staff report.
This also includes a pump house, which will be constructed in the same location as the tank.
The bid being considered is with Landmark Structures in the amount of $5,253,000.
In relation to the project, the city will also consider a bid in the amount of $908,088 with Kimley-Horn and Associates to design the tank, as well as the pump station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.