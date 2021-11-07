After two days of extensive interviews with 19 candidates last month, the Killeen City Council will vote on appointments to the City’s Youth Advisory Commission Tuesday.
Last week, the council discussed the commission during a workshop meeting at City Hall regarding recommendations for possible appointments to the commission.
Back in September, Councilmembers Jessica Gonzalez, Rick Williams, Mellisa Brown, along with Mayor Jose Segarra interviewed 19 recommended youths for the commission.
The YAC is made up of 37 students in grades eight through 12 who act as liaisons to City Council. Commissioners help solve problems within the community and participate in public events.
The council is in charge of making the appointments.
Killeen’s Executive Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown said last week efforts are also being made to recruit more students to join the YAC and that commissioners have begun representing themselves at public events.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb suggested that the YAC shadow the council and create a media relations video to show other students within the Killeen Independent School District.
Brown said that the Texas Youth Advisory Summit will be hosted in Killeen next year.
In other business, the council will meet on Wednesday for a workshop meeting to discuss a redistricting map for the city’s voting districts. Recently, the city hired Austin-based law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta to access the voting districts and redraw them as needed.
The regular council meeting where the Youth Commission will be discussed will take place at 5 p.m. in City Hall, 101 North College Street. The workshop will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Agendas for City Council can be found at killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
