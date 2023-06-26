The Killeen City Council will meet Tuesday to take on an 18-item agenda that is largely made up of consent items.
Two major items do not fall in that category, however.
One is a resolution to authorize an agreement with a Dallas-area law firm that is defending the city against a lawsuit filed by Bell County over the city’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
The other item is a public hearing on an ordinance that would rezone about 31 acres along South Clear Creek Road, just south of Elms Road, for the purpose of creating a large, multi-use development.
The item about authorizing funding for the Dallas-area law firm of Sheils Winnubst had been part of the consent agenda, but Councilman Joseph Soloman requested it be separated into a separate discussion item.
The city-county lawsuit, which has caused friction between the two local governments, stems from Killeen’s decriminalized marijuana ordinance that voters approved in November, and was adopted by the council in the weeks that followed.
Voters in Harker Heights also approved the ordinance, but the Heights City Council quickly repealed it.
The city law bans Killeen police officers from charging people with misdemeanor marijuana possession (4 ounces or less).
The lawsuit, which argues the ordinance violates state law and prevents police officers from doing their jobs, was spearheaded by Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols and District Attorney Henry Garza.
The lawsuit was being argued in May in Bell County court, and then went to Austin when the city’s lawyer filed an appeal with the state’s Third Court of Appeals, where it is expected to linger for months.
Last week, city staff told the Killeen City Council the expenses for attorneys to defend the lawsuit “will exceed $50,000” — an amount that needs City Council approval.
The defense lawyer’s bill comes out of the city’s general fund — something all Killeen taxpayer’s pay into, whether they voted for decriminalized marijuana or not.
The pending city agreement with the law firm would authorize further payment toward the city’s legal defenses.
The lawyer representing the city is currently charging about $450 per hour for any work connected to the lawsuit.
The second major item concerns a proposed mixed-use community in southwest Killeen called the Altair at the Heights.
The Planned Unit Development would offer a combination of upscale apartments, single-family rental homes, a shopping “promenade” area, a swimming pool and two retention ponds.
The applicant, ILI, LLC, envisions 300 multifamily units with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, as well as 72 single-family homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.
According to the agenda packet, the city staff finds that the developer’s request is consistent with the recommendations outlined in the 2022 Comprehensive Plan, and recommends approval of the request as presented.
Tuesday’s council meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St. It is also livestreamed on the city’s website, www.killeentexas.gov, and aired live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543
