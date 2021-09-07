The Killeen City Council voted to shave another half-cent off the proposed property tax rate at its second budget public hearing Tuesday, dropping it more than 3 cents lower than the current rate.
The council last month tentatively approved decreasing the tax rate from the current 73.30 to 70.56 cents per $100 valuation. The new proposed rate approved Tuesday is 70.04 cents.
Also Tuesday, the council also tentatively approved the fiscal year 2022 budget after around 2½ months of discussion and a public hearing.
At $244 million, the budget is the city’s largest to date, and its most ambitious.
The proposed tax rate is still higher than the no new revenue rate, as the average property increased in value by around $15,000, according to the Bell County Appraisal District.
On Tuesday, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, taking note of a $397,274 surplus — generated when the council previously rejected the measure to create a multi-family rental inspection unit — made a successful motion to lower the proposed tax rate to 70.04 cents per $100 valuation, and it passed with a vote of 4-3.
Council members Jessica Gonzalez, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams voted against the lower rate.
Featuring over 90 separate Capital Improvement projects, the new city budget has leveraged the use of $29.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete large-scale, multi-year projects such as the city’s new $12 million emergency operations center as well as a $5.5 million payroll increase for public safety officials.
The American Rescue Plan Act has been a breath of fresh air for city officials such as Executive Director of Finance Jonathan Locke, who described it Friday as “a unique opportunity.”
City revenue has also seen a significant increase to a little over $200 million, fueled in part by increased revenue from property taxes and a healthy rise in sales tax revenue.
City Manager Kent Cagle has been optimistic in his outlook for the future, as he described a conservative increase in sales tax revenue as high as 1.5% in the years to come.
Also of note is the city’s aggressive increase to its street maintenance fee. Approved in a motion of direction this month, the City Council gave the green light to tackle Killeen’s streets with a $10 and a $24 million bond.
The increased revenue from $1.70 per single-family household to $10, as well as the bond, will allow the city to address up to its maximum capacity of $20 million in street reconstruction during the 2022 fiscal year, while generating a total of $158 million over the next 24 years.
City Council again voiced their approval for the its with Councilmen Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams speaking directly to the audience.
“We’re not raking you over the coals for our own benefit,” Wilkerson said. “The problem is that Killeen has gotten into the habit of not spending money … you pay for want you get.”
Williams stated similarly that “If I want the services that only a city can provide, then I gotta tighten my belt.”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez acknowledged the controversial move by asking Locke what confirmation the city can give residents to assure them as the future use of the funds, to which Locke responded that the Street Maintenance Fund balance may only be used for the purpose of repairing and maintaining Killeen’s roads.
Discussion regarding the street maintenance fund continued into a resolution to modify the street maintenance ordinance, which required modification to accommodate the increased fee.
However, Brown took note of language that would have allowed street surveys to be funded through the street maintenance fund.
“When we start stretching ‘what is street maintenance’ we start running into problems,” Brown said.
Williams concurred, successfully moving to strike the language from the ordinance after a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Michael Boyd in opposition.
TESTY EXCHANGE
The special council meeting began with several petitioners speaking to what was described as a dire need for greater budgeting and training for Killeen animal control officers and facilities.
Holding up the picture of a dead dog, three speakers, including a 17-year old high school student, exhorted the council in series to allocate greater spending towards animal control.
Two more speakers, including Rachel Brent, spoke against the budget’s $10 street maintenance fee, claiming disproportionate impact and insolvency.
Citizen participation in the hearing concluded with an individual from last week returning to berate the City Council.
“You’re not kings … how about you stop looking around when we’re talking?” Michael Fornino said.
Gesturing at City Manager Kent Cagle, the Killeen resident told him to “look up” and “stop taking notes” while he was speaking.
Mayor Jose Segarra rapped his gavel in an attempted to restore order.
“I’m gonna have to cut you off if you don’t show a bit of respect,” he said.
“How about you show me some respect?” Fornino yelled.
“Okay, you’re done,” Segarra said, nodding to the security officer.
COVID-19
“I bring with me a mixed back once again,” Fire Chief James Kubinski said, beginning the city’s COVID-19 update.
According to Kubinski, the city has a lower number of employees currently in quarantine, with six current positive cases. Additionally, Kubinski stated that Tuesday was the sixth day in a row of decreased hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
“We are cautiously optimistic,” he said.
The city continues to partner with the state for what Kubinski described as “covax sites” among a stabilization of Bell County hospitalization rates.
Unfortunately, the city is running out of tests.
“Tests are at a premium right now,” Kubinski said.
ETHICS ISSUE
Tensions rose as the city council moved toward a discussion on its ethics ordinance. The new program would have included a clause to include members of the judiciary in those within the jurisdiction of the ethics ordinance board.
Judge Mark Kimble spoke in opposition to the measure before the council.
“SImply put, this is unconstitutional,” Kimble said.
Kimble explained that the ordinance would place the legislative branch over the judiciary, which he said is unconstitutional as per the Texas Constitution.
Wilkerson thanked the judge for his explanation of the situation, but Brown questioned the argument.
Brown argued that there was precedent to the measure, citing the federal legislature’s current discussion as to the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, who had taken over the meeting when Segarra left during a recess, interrupted Brown twice in points of order, overriding her while citing a need for respect and decorum.
Nash-King called a 10 minute recess after gavelling Brown down a second time.
The City Council ultimately voted not to include the clause in the ethics ordinance, with Brown in sole opposition.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.