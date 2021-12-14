Following a preliminary discussion from last week, the City Council unanimously shut down two rezoning requests at a City Council meeting Tuesday.
“We the residents of Hillside do not have the power to stop these people,” Ruby Jackson said. “You have the power to help us.”
Jackson, speaking for residents of the Marlboro Heights community, said that the proposed rezoning and potential development of a duplex would irreparably change the character of the neighborhood.
A representative from the development group said that the project would increase the property value of the neighborhood and act as a catalyst to improve the overall quality of the area.
However, Councilman Ken Wilkerson said that the development, though well-researched, would ignore the “human element” of the neighborhood.
“Not this place, not at this time,” he said.
The request in question aimed to rezone 0.2 acres, roughly the size of a single structure, to R-2, paving the way for the creation of a duplex.
Marlboro Heights, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, was a predominantly Black neighborhood when it was annexed into the city in the early 1960s.
Now, it remains one of Killeen’s closest knit neighborhoods, with a large portion of the population over 60 to 70 years in age.
The second rezoning request would have rezoned approximately 5.5 acres off of W. Stan Schleuter Loop into a business district, allowing a wider variety of businesses. A representative of developer Young Ko from Mitchell & Associates said that the project would have taken the form of a mixed RV and rental storage facility.
Last week, council members cited concerns with traffic and noise levels which could negatively impact residents to the southwest of the potential development.
The City Council echoed similar sentiments during Tuesday’s meeting, and unanimously voted to disapprove the project.
Other business
The City Council also discussed the 2014 development agreement with Walmart in closed session. The agreement, which was established in order to attract the Walmart Super-Center at 3404 W. Stan Schleuter Loop, provided the corporation with a 1% tax rebate to the amount of $250,000 a year for up to eight years.
The City Council discussed the contract’s upcoming expiration, though exact details of the discussion were not publicly announced by late Tuesday.
Additionally, the City Council conducted an annual evaluation of City Manager Kent Cagle, which was also completed in closed session.
However, Cagle did receive praise at the beginning of the meeting from resident Bill Paquette, who said that Cagle was “as good or better” than previous City Manager Ron Olson.
Consent Agenda
Earlier in the Tuesday meeting, the City Council also passed a consent agenda with the following items:
A resolution recognizing and filling vacancies on various citizen boards and commissions
The approval of an investment report from Valley View Investments for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2021
The adoption of an interlocal agreement for the use of MyPermitNow software to the amount of $35,000
A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a grant agreement with the Department of Transportation for a STEP grant
A purchase authorization for GPS tracking software to the amount of $61,000
A resolution allocating 2022 street maintenance funds
An ordinance that adjusted the number of citizen representatives on the Animal Advisory Board.
