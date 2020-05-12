The idea of permanently moving the municipal election date from May to November was halted on Tuesday after a debate among members of the Killeen City Council. The decision was made with a 4-3 consensus vote.
The election was postponed from May to November this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Discussion of moving the election to November every year was requested by Councilman Steve Harris.
Due to social distancing, chairs within the City Hall chambers were taped off and councilmembers Butch Menking, Gregory Johnson, Juan Rivera and Harris were in attendance physically while councilmembers Shirley Fleming, Jim Kilpatrick and Debbie Nash-King attended via livestream.
During the meeting, councilmembers stated their case before Rivera made the motion to halt the discussion and to keep the May election date.
Johnson said he was in support of changing the date and said he “doesn’t think that Killeen is the only city that is considering it.”
Fleming said that the change would be a win-win for the city and create a bond with the county.
Some council members didn’t agree.
Nash-King said she has spoken with constituents who were “not for it.”
“It would take away the municipality, and the municipality is nonpartisan,” Nash-King said, adding that putting the election date in November would have buried the city election under county and federal levels.
Menking, who is running for reelection for his second term, said he would never support the date change.
“The city and school board elections are closest to the people and on a nonpartisan basis,” Menking said.
After Menking made his case, Rivera called for the motion to halt the discussion and keep the May election.
The consensus vote was made to keep the election date in May and end discussion of moving it, with Fleming, Johnson and Harris voting in opposition.
Harris told the Herald after the meeting that he believes that the reasons that the opposing council members gave were invalid.
“There were so many positives to it (being moved to November),” Harris said. “The only reason I can see somebody voting against, along with their reasons that they stated, is to keep the voting count low, because historically Killeen’s election numbers are very low and November’s election (numbers) are pretty high.”
UPDATE LAND DEVELOPMENT
City staff are proposing new land-use regulations and development standards, and plans were presented for the first time to council on Tuesday.
Planning Director Tony McIllwain told the Herald the reason for the new policy is because “the current codes and standards have become a patchwork” over the years and in need of updating.
He added that the new codes will reflect on new development only.
“We would like to move forward to something more unified (development) code,” he said.
Examples of the proposed regulations include developers having the responsibility to install street signs at the time of development, the city establishing intersection and driveway spacing standards and minimum standards for street lights.
Currently, the city is responsible for installing street signs and statewide electricity supplier Oncor is in charge of installing city street lights, which are currently set 1,200 feet apart within neighborhoods except at intersections. Public Works Director Danielle Singh said the goal is for the responsibility to shift from both entities to developers.
Singh said the department is also looking into lighting placement. When asked what that updated measurement would be, Singh said “it is too early to tell.”
The council unanimously, in a consensus vote, agreed to move forward with the draft with no changes.
McIllwain said his department, along with public works, will come back to the council in future meetings with the new policy, that is expected to have more solid details.
He added there will be input on the development of the new policy from stakeholders that would include appointed residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.