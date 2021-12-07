After a small hiccup, the Killeen City Council green-lighted the use of over $2 million in purchase authorizations during its meeting Tuesday.
The evening’s hiccup came in the way of a discussion surrounding the reconstruction of Watercrest Road and Willow Springs Road after Councilman Ken Wilkerson successfully moved to pull the project from the City Council’s consent agenda, citing a concern that he said was brought about by “recent information” provided by a third party.
“They were just concerned that, if we’re doing it, then we’re doing it at a standard where we won’t be in this situation again,” he said.
City Engineer Andrew Zager assured the councilman that the reconstruction effort will include stripping the road down to its “native soil,” and rebuilding it with the proper engineering techniques and materials.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown also presented a concern with the project, focusing on the use of the $24 million bond issue to pay K. Friese and Associates in part for the handling of contracting bids.
“I’m uncomfortable paying bond money when we have people on salary,” she said.
Despite these concerns, the project was approved 6-1, with Brown in opposition. According to city officials, design for the project may take up to a year to complete, and construction may take an additional 18 months.
The council also approved the rest of the consent agenda, which included $1.1 million for fleet replacement, $458,444 in equipment for the Killeen Fire Department, $90,000 for library services and $1.9 million to fund the reconstruction of Willow Springs Road and Watercrest Road.
Each of the above expenses are budgeted from within the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.
WORKSHOP ITEMS
Two purchase requests were under consideration for the City Council workshop, including an all-encompassing, centralized program to track and manage permits and permit requests, as well as a continuation of the city’s current GPS tracking request.
The first request would cost $35,000 and the second would cost $61,000.
The City Council unanimously supported both programs, and Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King lauded Killeen’s Executive Director of Information Technology Wille Resto for his efforts in “bringing the city of Killeen into the 21st Century.”
REZONING
Several rezoning requests were presented to the City Council.
The first, a petition to rezone 9.147 acres from rural to general residential, and from agricultural to a residential town-house district, was deferred after Councilman Michael Boyd voiced his concern for current surrounding use.
“There’s something about this I’m not comfortable with ... the density ... the site layout ... ultimately I’d like to take time out to talk to some of the residents that live in this subdivision and get their opinion on it,” he said, before moving to table the issue until the next Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting.
Additionally, a request was made to rezone 1.523 acres in downtown Killeen from B-3 to B-5. Director of Planning Wallis Meshier said that the request comes after several complaints were lodged with the property regarding a failure to remain compliant with the current zoning.
According to Meshier, the property was zoned B-3 in 1996, a ruling that was renewed in 2004. However, despite that zoning, the property has operated out of compliance, with several code enforcement complaints being noted in recent months, including not having a certificate of occupancy, excessive trash, and land usage violations.
However, the property’s owner and leasor, JT Haun, said that, since he purchased the property, he has worked to bring it into compliance, and that the B-5 zoning request, which would move him into compliance, was a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
In the end, the City Council moved, after two failed attempts to rezone the property as B-4 and B-5, respectively, to rezone the property as B-4 in a vote of 5-2, with council members Boyd and Gonzalez voting against the measure.
The resulting change will require that the property house and shelter vehicles in any state of repair in some form of enclosed shelter.
The owner asked for 60 days to finish coming into compliance.
Debate on the issue focused primarily on the surrounding property and the history of the location. However, multiple council members voiced their concern with what a lawyer representing the rezoning request described as “a punitive measure,” unrelated to the primary zoning request.
“I don’t know that putting them out of business is the right thing to do,” Councilman Rick Williams said.
MARLBORO HEIGHTS
The issue of Marlboro Heights was also a topic of heated debate, with a potential duplex driving members of the storied community to City Hall.
“We have invested over 50 and 60 years building up the value of our property,” said a resident of the area. “We don’t know who and what it will bring to our peaceful and quiet neighborhood. We know each other and look out for another”
The request in question would rezone 0.2 acres, roughly the size of a single structure, to R-2, paving the way for the creation of a duplex.
Marlboro Heights, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, was a predominantly Black neighborhood when it was annexed into the city in the early 1960s.
Now, it remains one of Killeen’s closest knit neighborhoods, with a large portion of the population over 60 to 70 years in age.
Multiple residents spoke out against the move, saying that it would tarnish the nature of the neighborhood.
Mayor Jose Segarra and Councilman Ken Wilkerson left the meeting after a recess following discussion of the animal advisory board.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King presided over the remainder of the meeting.
