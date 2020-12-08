Killeen council votes on police funding, impact fee consideration

At its Tuesday meeting the Killeen City Council approved funding for the Killeen Police Department, despite comments from several meeting attendees who spoke against it,
The council approved the purchase of equipment and ammunition from GT Distributors, Inc. for not to exceed $190,000 and for uniforms and duty gear from Galls LLC, not to exceed $160,000, along with five other consent agenda items, in a 6-1 consensus vote.
Councilmember Debbie Nash King cast the sole opposition vote to approval of the items, and clarified her vote by email.
“I voted against only one item on the consent agenda and that item was the Appointing Councilmembers to Various Boards & Commissions,” she said. “I believe that council members should be afforded the opportunity to rotate positions in order to have an overall view of each board, commission, and committee. I have always supported the first responders and I will continue to support them.”
She added, “It was unfortunate that it was all packaged together.”
Nick Bezzel and Travis Johnson of the Elmer Geronimo Platt Gun Club spoke during the citizens comments section. Specifically, they spoke on behalf of Marvin Guy, who has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Killeen Police detective during the execution of a no-knock warrant in 2014. Guy has remained in the Bell County Jail since that time.
“As your constituent, he should not be sitting there unjustly,” Bezzel said, adding that he opposes funding for the Killeen Police Department items listed on the agenda, due to what he said are department policies that disproportionately target Black residents of Killeen.
Catherine Henderson, representing the organization American Descendants of Slavery, also spoke on behalf of Guy, and voiced her opposition to the KPD funding items.
Bezzel mentioned a press conference, set for today at 1:30 p.m. at the Bell County Jail, in protest against no-knock warrants.
During the public hearing section of Tuesday’s meeting, several zoning items were discussed.
For rezoning property at 1900 Veterans Memorial Blvd., the board voted 6-0 to table the vote until January. The motion was to amend the Future Land Use Map (FLUM) from a “general residential” to a planned development designation for a proposed $51 million housing project.
That property is being considered for a development by Ohio-based NRP Group, using a yet-to-be established public facilities corporation. A public hearing on this issue is set for Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and conference center.
The council also voted 6-1, with Councilmember Jim Kilpatrick opposing, to table a motion to rezone that same 22.54-acre plot of land to multifamily residential, or to an R-3A district.
The council also voted 4-2 to disapprove a motion, requested by Oppidan Incorporated to rezone property at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway — the former Gander Mountain location — from B-3, Local Business District, to B-4, Business District, to accommodate Camping World, which is looking to acquire the property. Councilmember Melissa Brown, who voted against the motion along with Councilmember Steve Harris, expressed concerns about the long-term implications of keeping the property as B-4. She wanted to keep the idea of re-zoning back to B-3 as an option. A related motion to rezone an adjacent lot, at 709 E. CTE, was withdrawn.
On both the FLUM amendment vote and the 701 E. CTE property vote, Kilpatrick’s vote was not registered to due technical issues, and thus not counted.
Kilpatrick, Nash-King and Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming were participating in the meeting remotely.
During the workshop that followed the regular council meeting, the the council unanimously passed a motion by Harris to move the issue of water and sewer impact fees back for future discussion, most likely after the new year, and to request city staff to develop an action plan related to the issue.
Charged to developers and builders, impact fees help municipalities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures. The fees have been talked about for years in city meetings, as city leaders also dealt with budget cuts and how to best fund the police department.
The Killeen City Council turned down the implementation of impact fees in a 4-3 vote earlier this year after area developers complained Killeen’s growth would be stunted if impact fees became a reality.
The workshop also included considering a resolution to approve the hiring of James Kubinski as the new chief of the Killeen Fire Department. City Manager Kent Cagle has already given Kubinski, who is currently an assistant chief with the fire department of Naperville, Illinois, a conditional letter of employment, pending approval by the council, a vote on which is expected at its Dec. 15 meeting.
