The Killeen City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to cap funding at $100,000 for the defense of a marijuana decriminalization lawsuit brought by Bell County.
Recently elected Councilman Joseph Solomon, who had expressed his concerns with the additional spending, cast the lone dissenting vote.
The issue came up at last week’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting, when the city staff asked the City Council to ratify an agreement between the city and Sheils Winnubst PC, a Dallas-area law firm that is representing Killeen in the lawsuit filed in April by the Bell County government.
The agreement between the city and the law firm was signed in anticipation of the lawsuit in February by City Manager Kent Cagle and Philip Kingston, the main attorney from the firm that is representing the city in its battle against Bell County.
Kingston, a former Dallas city councilman, is being paid at a rate of $450 per hour during “any period of time in which our attention is focused on your case,” according to the agreement.
The lawsuit, which has caused friction between the two local governments, stems from Killeen’s decriminalized marijuana ordinance that voters approved in November, and was adopted by the council, then amended in the following weeks.
The city law bans Killeen police officers from charging people with misdemeanor marijuana possession (4 ounces or less).
The lawsuit was being argued in May in Bell County court, and then went to Austin when the city’s lawyer filed an appeal with the state’s Third Court of Appeals. It is expected to remain there for months awaiting a hearing date.
Last week, city staff told the City Council the expenses for attorneys to defend the lawsuit “will exceed $50,000” — an amount that needs council approval.
City Attorney Holli Clements told the council Tuesday that current amount billed to the city is about $42,500.
More on this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.