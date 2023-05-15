The Youth Curfew will be put in place again this June after the Killeen City Council voted to approve readopting the ordinance during its May 9 meeting.
The council voted 5-0 in approval after Councilman Michael Boyd left the dais.Councilman Riakos Adams was unable to attend the meeting.
The youth curfew is reviewed by the council every three years and was first put in to place in 2020 for the city of Killeen. This year, the council held two public hearings to allow community members to comment on the curfew and relay any concerns they have.
Killeen resident Mellisa Brown spoke about her concerns for the penalties minor would receive, including a Class C misdemeanor charge.
“I do think we should have something to discourage kids from being out at 1 a.m. when it is highly dangerous, but I do not think they need a criminal record if they are not causing trouble,” she said in her comments to the council.
The ordinance states that anyone under the age of 17 is prohibited from being in a public space from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday starting June 1 and will remain in place through Aug. 15.
Any parents or guardians who knowingly allow a minor to be in violation of the curfew will also face punishment.
According to the ordinance, penalties for minors breaking the curfew include “a Class C misdemeanor as defined by the Texas Penal Code and shall be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of Title 3 of the Texas Family Code, and the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.”
A parent or adult who violates the ordinance shall be guilty of a Class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine ranging from $50 to $500.
It also states that the municipal court judge may consider a community service or teen court program when considering punishment for parents and minors.
The ordinance allows exemptions for certain cases and all acceptable exemptions or “defenses” can be found under section 16-111.
Interim Chief of Police Charles Kimble was present during the meeting and answered questions from the council about the curfew and citizen concerns.
“It is an ordinance, not a crime,” Kimble said. “It is not our job as police to parent the children but to have a framework to help them stay safe.”
