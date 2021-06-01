The Killeen City Council will vote to regulate BYOB establishments at its June 8 meeting.
At Tuesday night’s workshop, the council discussed a proposed ordinance that mirrored the one used by the city of Harker Heights. Questions arose about how the city would regulate the establishments and how the city would find establishments already operating as BYOB.
In a close vote, the council passed the motion to bring the ordinance back next week by a 4-3 margin.
Councilmembers Mellisa Brown, Steve Harris, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams indicated they were in favor of the motion.
Councilmembers Jessica Gonzalez and Nina Cobb and Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King voted against.
In other business, the council did not pass a measure that would have city staff create maps locating occupied city buildings and city-owned green space.
Harris has pushed for the item; however Nash-King, Williams and Wilkerson argued it was duplicating the work of the comprehensive plan and parks master plan. The motion failed to pass 5-2,with Harris and Brown as the only yea votes.
A planned discussion on the commercial noise ordinance was delayed until next week’s meeting to include staff recommendations.
In other council business the city’s human resources department recommended the city keep its healthcare provider, United Healthcare, at Tuesday’s workshop. If approved at next week’s meeting, the move will save the city $1,312 in the coming year.
Eva Bark, director of Human Resources, gave a second presentation on the request for proposal, or RFP.
During her first presentation on May 18, she said an employee survey revealed the city’s 919 employees and 635 dependents wanted to avoid going to their primary care doctor to see a specialist. They also asked for lower premiums, lower deductibles and lower out-of-pocket maximums.
The RFP showed that to keep United Healthcare but remove the specialist gatekeeper would increase the cost to the city by nearly $360,000.
Bark went back to employees and conducted a new survey, asking the employees if they would want higher premiums to have the gatekeeper removed. The employees said no.
The city recommended the plan remain the same, resulting in no change to premiums for employees and no disruption to the benefits.
Council members will vote for the final approval at their June 8 meeting.
The city also released the council appointments for various boards and commissions at Tuesday’s workshop. There were no major changes during the annual rite of passage in which Mayor Jose Segarra makes the appointments.
No council members were removed from any board or commission they were already appointed to. The new appointments filled positions left empty by outgoing council members Terry Clark and Shirley Fleming.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King will take over for Fleming on the Economic Development Corporation board. Councilmember Nina Cobb replaced Clark on the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two Board.
Councilmember Jessica Gonzalez was appointed to the Board of Adjustment-Construction and the Senior Citizen Advisory Board. Councilmember Rick Williams will take over for Fleming on the Board of Adjustment – Airport Hazard Zoning subcommittee.
The council had no questions after the appointments were announced. Members will formally vote to approve the appointments at the June 8 meeting.
Here is the full list of committee assignments:
Ken Wilkerson
Audit Committee
Development District Board of Central Texas
Board of Adjustment-Construction subcommittee
Board of Adjustment Zoning subcommittee
Rick Williams
Audit Committee
Hill County Transit Committee
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two Board
Board of Adjustment – Fire Prevention Code subcommittee
Bell County Health District subcommittee
Steve Harris
Killeen Sister Cities
Transportation Planning Committees
Board of Adjustment – Airport Hazard Zoning subcommittee
Bell County Health District subcommittee
Debbie Nash-King
Economic Development Corporation board
Killeen Sister Cities
Transportation Planning Committees
Board of Adjustment – Fire Prevention Code subcommittee
Senior Citizen Advisory Board subcommittee
Mellisa Brown
Economic Development Corporation board
Central Texas Council of Governments
Board of Adjustment - Zoning
Jessica Gonzalez
Board of Adjustment-Construction
Senior Citizen Advisory Board
Nina Cobb
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two Board
