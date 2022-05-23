Killeen is known for many things, but not industry.
Members of the Killeen City Council, speaking during a discussion about the Killeen Economic Development Corporation at last week’s council workshop meeting, said that it’s time for that to change.
“it’s just a concern of, do we have the proper, or can we do anything to facilitate economic development from the perspective of the City Council,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said.
The councilman said that he wants to “let the public know that we are trying and to come to us with any questions or suggestions that they have.”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said that there is a lack of understanding surrounding the city’s partnership with the Killeen EDC and that she wants to see a more “unified partnership.” Gonzalez also said she wants to avoid an “us versus them” scenario with the EDC and that Killeen is at a crossroads in the aftermath of COVID-19.
“We have a chance to collect and capitalize on it,” she said.
What is the KEDC?
The KEDC was established in 1990 as an entity separate from Killeen’s government with the purpose of driving business development in Killeen. The KEDC works with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and other partners to attract industry and secure large commercial capital within the city.
The most concrete example of KEDC’s work is the Killeen Business Park in north Killeen. The business park is at approximately 85% building capacity, according to the KEDC website. Occupants of the park include Kyrish Government Group, Pepsi Cola Distribution, and mostly notably Z Modular.
The KEDC also helped to facilitate the establishment of a possible new grocery store in north Killeen, however, no formal announcement has been made.
The KEDC is governed by a board of nine members who are nominated by three economic development organizations: the city of Killeen, the chamber and the Killeen Industrial Foundation. The corporation’s president is Randy Sutton, community bank president of BancorpSouth. Bobby Hoxworth of the First National Bank and Karl Green of Oncor are representatives from the Industrial Foundation while Tad Dorroh, Matt Connell and Meredith Viguers represent the chamber. Two members of the Killeen City Council also make up the board.
The Killeen City Council confirms nominations for the KEDC and has the power to add and remove members.
What can be done better?
Killeen Councilman Michael Boyd noted that he attended a Texas Municipal League conference in Bastrop in 2021, during which he learned that the connection between EDC’s and city councils are becoming more and more fractured across the country. He said that this may not necessarily be the case in Killeen, but that the City Council needs to stay vigilant in order to maintain a working relationship.
Killeen Councilwoman Mellisa Brown pointed out that the KEDC has provided a significant amount of help for the Killeen airport, but said that much of the EDC’s impact is the result of secondary programs. Additionally, Brown voiced concern that the there is little input from the City Council.
“When there are nine people on a board and only two council members, it’s easy to get outvoted,” she said.
Brown ultimately suggested that the City Council consider employing an economic development director, in line with other cities.
Councilman Riakos Adams said that he would like to see quarterly updates from the KEDC. In email correspondence with the Herald, Adams said that the KEDC is key to the economic growth of the city, but that Killeen is also “behind the power curve” compared to similar cities in the region. The District 2 councilman said that the KEDC would be a topic of discussion at his first town hall.
“I do believe we need to always evaluate the relationship and structure,” he said while pointing out that the KEDC and the chamber have both worked to promote the commercial and industrial sectors of the city.
Killeen city staff will return at a later date present viable options for a restructuring of the relationship between the KEDC and the Killeen City Council.
Killeen is a long way away from being the commercial and industrial leader that many envision, but members of the Killeen City Council are hopeful that, with patience and leadership, it may yet shine.
