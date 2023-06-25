Lawsuit

The Killeen government is preparing to dig in for an extended legal battle over its controversial decriminalized marijuana law with expenses for attorneys that “will exceed $50,000,” according to city documents. Killeen is being sued over the city’s decriminalized marijuana law by the Bell County government.

 Herald

The Killeen City Council has a daunting decision on Tuesday: Vote to continue to pump seemingly unlimited taxpayer money into the defense of a marijuana decriminalization lawsuit that no one seems to know when or how it may end — or — halt that funding and potentially raise the white flag of surrender on the city’s decriminalized marijuana law, a controversial ordinance that voters overwhelmingly supported in last November’s election.

The issue came up at last week’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting, when the city staff asked the City Council to ratify an agreement between the city and Sheils Winnubst PC, a Dallas-area law firm that is representing Killeen in the lawsuit filed in April by the Bell County government.

(3) comments

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Your overlords will always choose the least prudent, effectively they'll make the WORST decision possible.

...

A buffoon is incapable of making a wise choice.

...

Bottom line, YOU voted for them, even if you chose NOT to vote.

....

LOL

...

[lol][huh][tongue][yawn]

cjohn636

Well, you can always take your tax dollars elsewhere..... plenty of money in America..... your bucks will not be missed. How do you feel about criminalizing alcohol consumption? Which is worse for the human body, alcohol or a plant?

don76550

Council do not vote to squander our tax dollars to defend this reprehensible ordinance. I do not want my tax dollars going to defend drug abuse and my vote will reflect that.

