The Killeen City Council has a daunting decision on Tuesday: Vote to continue to pump seemingly unlimited taxpayer money into the defense of a marijuana decriminalization lawsuit that no one seems to know when or how it may end — or — halt that funding and potentially raise the white flag of surrender on the city’s decriminalized marijuana law, a controversial ordinance that voters overwhelmingly supported in last November’s election.
The issue came up at last week’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting, when the city staff asked the City Council to ratify an agreement between the city and Sheils Winnubst PC, a Dallas-area law firm that is representing Killeen in the lawsuit filed in April by the Bell County government.
The City Council is expected to vote on the measure this coming Tuesday at a 5 p.m. meeting at City Hall.
The agreement between the city and the law firm was signed in anticipation of the lawsuit in February by Cagle and Philip Kingston, the main attorney from the firm that is representing the city in its battle against Bell County.
Kingston, a former Dallas city councilman, is being paid at a rate of $450 per hour during “any period of time in which our attention is focused on your case,” according to the agreement.
The lawsuit, which has caused friction between the two local governments, stems from Killeen’s decriminalized marijuana ordinance that voters approved in November, and was adopted by the council in the weeks that followed. Voters in Harker Heights also approved it, but the Heights City Council quickly repealed it.
The city law bans Killeen police officers from charging people with misdemeanor marijuana possession (4 ounces or less). It is not related to medical marijuana.
Arguing it violates state law and prevents police officers from doing their jobs, the lawsuit was spearheaded by Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols and District Attorney Henry Garza.
The lawsuit was being argued in May in Bell County court, and then went to Austin when the city’s lawyer filed an appeal with the state’s Third Court of Appeals, where it is expected to linger for months.
On Tuesday night, city staff told the Killeen City Council the expenses for attorneys to defend the lawsuit “will exceed $50,000” — an amount that needs City Council approval. The defense lawyer’s bill comes out of the city’s general fund — something all Killeen taxpayer’s pay into, whether they voted for decriminalized marijuana or not.
Questions and Answers
The Herald last week sent questions to City Hall and individual City Council members about the lawsuit defense.
Here’s what they said.
City Hall
Does the city have an estimate on what the defense of this lawsuit will cost the city?
City Attorney’s office: “It is difficult to estimate legal expenses as they are directly tied to the legal strategy employed in the case and dependent in part on decisions made by other parties and the courts.”
Why does the city want to spend money defending a city law that violates state law?
City Attorney’s office: “This question assumes facts that have not been concluded by a Court. No Court has ruled on whether the city ordinance violates state law. The voters approved the ordinance. The County initiated this lawsuit to invalidate the will of the majority of voters in favor of deprioritization and want to see continued enforcement of low-level, nonviolent marijuana laws. The County does not have a legal basis to sue the City in this case. The City objects to any party filing a lawsuit against the City where the party does not have standing or a valid legal basis for suing the City.”
The city did not respond to other questions, including what happens with the lawsuit and the case if the City Council votes against the ratification of the agreement.
City Council
The Herald sent different questions to Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and the six council members. Nash-King and Councilmen Jose Segarra and Joseph Solomon responded. Council members Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd, Ramon Alvarez and Jessica Gonzalez did not respond.
Here are responses the Herald did receive:
Debbie Nash-King
Has the city staff told you how much the defense of this lawsuit may eventually cost the city? Do you have any idea how much it may cost? Please explain.
Nash-King: “During Tuesday’s meeting, the City Attorney voiced that it was difficult to estimate the exact amounts of legal expenses, due to so many factors that can dictate the direction. However, I am expecting the city attorney to brief the council soon, because I am not in favor of an open checkbook.”
With lawsuit expenses exceeding $50,000, are you going to vote for or against the ratification of the agreement with the law firm? Please explain.
“As mayor, I do not have a vote, unless there is a tie. However, it has always been my goal to be fiscally responsible for taxpayer’s money due to the city having other major obligations that must be funded.”
If the agreement is not ratified, what do you expect to happen with the lawsuit?
“The council will have to make that decision if the agreement is not ratified.”
Is fighting this lawsuit good for Killeen? Please explain.
“Killeen’ Citizens went through the proper process to get Prop A on the ballot, and it passed. However, I am not for any lawsuit against the city because the residents will have to pay the bill.”
Do you support Killeen’s decriminalized marijuana ordinance?
“Cannabis is a drug that is illegal in the State of Texas. I can see the pros and cons from both perspectives on this topic of debate. I can also respect the decision of the residents that took the time to sign the marijuana decriminalization petition. However, I took an oath of office as the City of Killeen Mayor to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of this State. Therefore, I will continue to follow the state and federal laws concerning decriminalizing marijuana.”
The Bell County attorney, the district attorney and others say the city marijuana ordinance violates state law. Do you agree, and do you plan to do anything about that?
“The lawsuit is currently in court and a judge will decide if the ordinance violates state law.”
Jose Segarra
Have you been told by city staff how much the defense of this lawsuit may eventually cost the city? Do you have any idea how much it may cost? Please explain.
Segarra: “Yes, the city staff has informed us that the cost of defending the lawsuit will vary depending on its duration and complexity. Therefore, it is difficult to determine an exact figure. However, if this allocation of $50,000 is depleted and further expenses are required, the matter will have to be brought back again to the council for approval.”
With lawsuit expenses to exceed $50,000, are you going to vote for or against the ratification of the agreement with the law firm? Please explain.
“Given that the public voted in favor of the ordinance and the council chose to approve it, I believe we have no alternative but to defend ourselves in the lawsuit. Unless the ordinance is repealed, I am inclined to support the agreement with the law firm to safeguard the city’s interests and the well-being of its residents.”
If the agreement is not ratified, what do you expect to happen with the lawsuit?
“If the agreement to hire a defense team is not ratified, the lawsuit ... will still proceed. The existence or absence of a defense team does not impact the lawsuit itself, as the county is unlikely to drop the case simply because the city chooses not to hire a defense attorney. The lawsuit, I’m sure, will continue its course, and the city will have to handle the legal proceedings on its own or explore alternative options for legal representation.”
Is fighting this lawsuit good for Killeen? Please explain.
“Lawsuits are typically not viewed as positive events, but if this particular lawsuit helps bring clarity to an important issue, it could provide some satisfaction to our citizens. By resolving the matter through legal proceedings, we can obtain a definitive decision or interpretation that can guide future actions and prevent any lingering ambiguity.”
Do you support Killeen’s decriminalized marijuana ordinance?
“I expressed my opposition to the ordinance before it was approved by the voters of Killeen. Despite my concerns and opposition, the ordinance received overwhelming support, leading me to advocate for the removal of a provision that would have restricted our police officers from using probable cause when detecting the smell of marijuana during vehicle stops. Furthermore, I have consistently believed and said that the main issue lies in the process that allowed the ordinance to be included on the ballot. Voters were led to believe that their vote would directly result in the implementation of the ordinance, which aligns with the principles of democracy. I do not blame them for this misconception. I feel that our city charter has a loophole that permits issues that conflict with state law to be petitioned and placed on the ballot when council votes in opposition of something.”
The Bell County attorney, the district attorney and others say the city marijuana ordinance violates state law. Do you agree, and do you plan to do anything about that?
“While I highly value the perspectives of legal professionals responsible for interpreting and enforcing the law, the current circumstances have led us down a different path. Despite my personal agreement with their opinions, it is important to recognize that the decision-making process regarding an ordinance does not solely rest on the actions or plans of one individual on the council. The outcome is determined collectively, and as such, my individual plans or intentions do not hold decisive influence over the fate of the ordinance.”
Joseph Solomon
Solomon answered the Herald’s questions in a phone call on Friday.
Have you been told by city staff how much the defense of this lawsuit may eventually cost the city? Do you have any idea how much it may cost? Please explain.
Solomon: “No, I have not.” ... “I believe we will be told.”
With lawsuit expenses to exceed $50,000, are you going to vote for or against the ratification of the agreement with the law firm? Please explain.
“I really don’t think that this should have happened. I respect and honor the vote of the citizens.” The city should have “done a better job of educating” the voters. “I don’t see me voting for this.”
If the agreement is not ratified, what do you expect to happen with the lawsuit?
“I don’t know what to expect.” He added that he expects more information to come from the city attorney on the issue.
Is fighting this lawsuit good for Killeen? Please explain.
“I don’t think that fighting a lawsuit is good,” Solomon said, adding he voted against Proposition A — which allowed for decriminalized marijuana in Killeen — at the polls in November.
Do you support Killeen’s decriminalized marijuana ordinance?
Solomon said he respects the vote that was made in November, and the process was done correctly.
The Bell County attorney, the district attorney and others say the city marijuana ordinance violates state law. Do you agree, and do you plan to do anything about that?
“I do agree — based on what I have read of the state charter. ... I wish we could have done things differently.”
(3) comments
Your overlords will always choose the least prudent, effectively they'll make the WORST decision possible.
...
A buffoon is incapable of making a wise choice.
...
Bottom line, YOU voted for them, even if you chose NOT to vote.
....
LOL
...
[lol][huh][tongue][yawn]
Well, you can always take your tax dollars elsewhere..... plenty of money in America..... your bucks will not be missed. How do you feel about criminalizing alcohol consumption? Which is worse for the human body, alcohol or a plant?
Council do not vote to squander our tax dollars to defend this reprehensible ordinance. I do not want my tax dollars going to defend drug abuse and my vote will reflect that.
