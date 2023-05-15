Jessica Gonzalez and Joseph Solomon — the eventual winners in the May 6 Killeen City Council election — far outraised their opponents in the last campaign finance reports filed before Election Day.
Gonzalez, the District 1 incumbent, reported political contributions of $2,950 and expenditures of $3,625.78 between March 27 and April 21.
Her opponent, Gabriel Montalvo, reported contributions of $1,355.47 and expenditures of $1,001.86 during the same period.
Solomon, who will be sworn in Tuesday as the new District 2 councilman, reported $5,958.49 in campaign contributions and expenditures of $4,285.07 during the March 27-April 21 reporting period.
His election opponent, incumbent Riakos Adams, reported no monetary contributions during the period, but reported expenditures from contributions of $1,896.94. He reported another $178 in political expenses made from personal funds.
Adams, who was appointed to the District 2 seat in March 2022, had reported $3,000 in contributions in his previous campaign finance report, along with $617.28 in expenditures — a loan to himself.
Neither District 3 incumbent Nina Cobb nor her challenger, Patsy Bracey, filed campaign finance reports during the March-April filing period.
Incumbent District 4 Councilman Michael Boyd was not opposed for reelection and was not required to file a campaign finance report.
According to the Texas Ethics Commission, a candidate who has an opponent on the ballot in an election held on a uniform election date must file two pre-election reports, unless the candidate has elected modified reporting.
Gonzalez reported several large donations in her report, with the largest being $1,000 from Killeen insurance broker Bill Kliewer.
Kliewer’s business — Bigham, Kliewer, Chapman and Watts — previously had an agreement with the city to bring proposals from insurance carriers over a period of about 10 years. In 2014, the city switched brokers, entering into an agreement with consultants Gallagher Services Inc.
Gonzalez also received a $600 donation from Ariss Barnett of Honolulu, Hawaii; $350 from the Bell County Democratic Women; $250 each from Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor, Horace Grace and Soona Lee, all of Killeen; $150 from Jean Shine of Harker Heights; and $100 from Lennox Alfred of Salado.
Montalvo reported a donation of $194.02 from Joel Mirranda of Cedar Park, as well as a pair of $200 donations to himself.
In addition, Montalvo reported $761.45 in donations of $50 or less.
In the District 2 race, Solomon had a donation of $2,500 from Killeen Firefighters for Responsible Government. He also reported a $1,000 payment to the campaign from Covenant Savings Federal Credit Union in Killeen.
Solomon reported $200 donations from Donald Hudson of Killeen, David Sneed of Copperas Cove and Joe Walker, also of Copperas Cove.
Solomon reported a $150 donation from Michelle Jackson of Killeen, as well as $100 donations from Thomas Lane of Copperas Cove, Nancy Pettaway of Killeen, Myrtle Nolley of Killeen and Terry Jones of Killeen.
He also reported $130 in monetary contributions that did not exceed $50.
In unofficial totals, Gonzalez defeated Montalvo 217 votes to 213 for the District 1 seat; Solomon topped Adams, 501 votes to 230 to take the District 2 seat; and Cobb received 422 votes to Bracey’s 116 to retain her District 3 seat.
Gonzalez, Solomon, Cobb and Boyd will be sworn in Tuesday after the votes are canvassed at 4 p.m. at Killeen City Hall.
