Having to reschedule due to last week’s winter weather system, the Killeen City Council is planning to hold its workshop meeting on Monday, followed by a regular council meeting on Tuesday.
Two issues related to impact fees, a long running issue for the council, are set to be discussed at the workshop meeting. These include a presentation on land use assumptions for such fees, as well as how they relate to the Capital Improvement Plan.
A public hearing on these issues has tentatively been set for March 9.
Charged to developers and builders, impact fees help municipalities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures.
The council will also consider a request, made by Councilmember Steve Harris on Feb. 3, regarding the mayor “usurping authorities based on personal feeling and violating protocol.”
The request does not specifically mention Mayor Jose Segarra by name.
“The Mayor consistently interrupts and interjects during council discussions when council members are speaking, only to try to end the council member’s time to speak,” the request said, as listed on the city’s website. “Members have to notify the Mayor that they are still speaking in order to continue speaking … if he allows it.”
In addition, the mayor “violates procedure for discussion by not allowing council members to have a chance to speak during times of said time of discussion,” according to Harris’ request. “His reasoning being that he doesn’t want to allow members to talk because he feels they will ‘talk too long.’ He has done this with multiple council members but has discriminatingly favored his targeting on one in specific.”
The request goes on to ask the council to instruct or reprimand the mayor for his activities that violate the council’s governing protocols and standards, and to cease from his overall and discriminatory actions based on his personal feelings. It further notes that failure to do so will result in further disciplinary action by the council.
“I am not sure what Mr. Harris’s purpose here is for this agenda, but look forward to hearing his perspective,” Segarra told the Herald last week in an email.
Also set to be discussed at the workshop is the formation of an Ethics and Oversight Board, first proposed by Councilmember Mellisa Brown at the council’s Feb. 2 workshop, a resolution to hold a joint general election with the Killeen Independent School District and Central Texas College, an ordinance amending Chapter 31 of the City of Killeen Code of Ordinances to allow signage at polling places during voting periods, the installation of metal detectors at City Hall and other items.
The workshop will begin at 5 p.m. Monday in the Killeen City Hall council chambers, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
A regular council meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, at 5 p.m., also at council chambers, according to the city’s website.
Topics to be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting include impact fees, streets in need of reconstruction, a steering committee for a crime committee and no-knock warrants, according to the meeting agenda.
