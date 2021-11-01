The Killeen City Council will meet tomorrow for a workshop at 5 p.m. at City Hall to discuss a lengthy agenda, which includes the 2021 opioid settlement among several spending items and multiple rezoning requests.
Resident Sim Dill will also be submitting a citizen’s petition regarding tow truck parking in residential areas.
Council meetings may be watched online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming,
