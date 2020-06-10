Killeen councilman Butch Menking was reappointed to the Hill Country Transit District Board for another term.
The district is an association of nine Central Texas communities who pool resources to provide low-cost transportation services including The Hop bus system. The district receives federal, state and member funding based on use of services.
According to City Attorney Traci Briggs the council makes annual appointments for council members to serve on committees such as the board following a municipal election.
Menking’s appointment was approved unanimously by the Killeen City Council on Tuesday night.
The last annual appointment was in July 2019 with a start date of October 2019 and ending Sept. 30 in compliance with governing standards, Briggs said.
Briggs said the district identified that their serving terms did not align with the city’s and therefore showed Menking’s term to end June 26. The district request the council to reappoint him “in order to comply with their terms,” Briggs said. Menking has already served close to two years on the 15-member board.
With the council’s vote on Tuesday; Menking’s term will end in two years — or if he is not reelected in November for his seat on the council. Menking is an incumbent for his at-large seat.
Menking told the Herald Wednesday “it is a great honor anytime your colleagues place their confidence in you to serve on a board with other elected officials.”
“I appreciated their unanimous support,” Menking said.
