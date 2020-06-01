As requested by a Killeen City Council member, a tax district official will talk to the council about property tax appraisals.
Killeen City Councilman Steve Harris submitted a request for a Bell County official to hold a public question-and-answer session on current tax appraisal numbers.
Harris, through his request, said he “believes a presentation by our county would be beneficial. It would be helpful for him to be able to both present and answer questions that are accumulating in regards to concerns.”
Bell County Chief Tax Appraiser Billy White told the Herald on Monday he will attend a council meeting slated for June 9.
Tax appraisal districts are governed by the Texas comptroller’s office and considered a “political subdivision,” White said. Political subdivisions are local governments created by the state to help fulfill their obligations.
The comptroller conducts a study that determines whether tax appraisal districts are valuing properties at 100 percent of market value. The study also looks at each school district.
It has been about three weeks since the Bell County Appraisal District mailed out appraisal notices to property owners, some of whom are reporting proposed five-figure increases in value. Others reported a drastic decrease in property value.
Residents who want to protest have until June 13 to do so.
FME News Service reporter Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.