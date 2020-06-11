Killeen councilman Steve Harris is holding a virtual town hall meeting Friday via Facebook Live with Bell County and state officials.
This is following the Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday, where Bell County Chief Appraiser Billy White went over how the Bell County Tax Appraisal District accesses property values. White’s presentation explained the factors — such as the county’s strong market activity — on why county residents are seeing a large increase or decrease in their property tax valuations.
Harris said the Facebook Live titled “One stop shop” is to provide anyone who was not able to attend or watch Tuesday’s meeting and “provide a platform for follow up questions.”
White is expected to participate in the meeting along with Texas Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Bell County Commissioners Bobby Whitson and John Driver.
The focus of the town hall will be property taxes, according to Harris, along with answering questions from attendees “that fall outside of the purview of one of the other guests speakers” besides White.
Harris said he expects his town halls to be “recurring although, various topics will be discussed as some topics of concern are seasonal.”
The town hall will start at 5:15 p.m. Friday on “In the Loop with Killeen Councilman District 4 Steve Harris” Facebook page.
