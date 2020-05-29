A Killeen City Council member submitted a request for the council to consider an agenda item that involves county officials. And city staff are moving forward with it.
On May 20, Councilman Steve Harris submitted a request for a Bell County official to hold a public question-and-answer session on current tax appraisal numbers. Harris, through his request, said he “believes a presentation by our county would be beneficial. It would be helpful for him to be able to both present and answer questions that are accumulating in regards to concerns.”
It has been about two weeks since the Bell County Appraisal District mailed out appraisal notices to property owners, some of whom are reporting proposed five-figure increases. Others reported a drastic decrease in property value. Residents who want to protest have until June 13.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, Harris said residents were experiencing questions and confusion about current tax appraisals numbers, and asked the council to approve inviting an official to talk about the proposed appraisals.
“There are a lot of concerns out there. You have some people … in their letters their (veteran) exemptions are being left out,” Harris said on Tuesday. “You have some people who are experiencing lower property tax on their home.”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra responded to Harris that council approval is not needed to invite a county official. City Manager Kent Cagle told the council that city staff checked with Bell County officials and they “are more than happy to do it.”
“I am not for sure if it will be remote or in-person,” Cagle said.
Cagle added the meeting will be on “the second Tuesday of the month (June) but I’ll verify it.”
The next council meeting is scheduled for June 9. No agenda was available as of Friday.
