Killeen Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King is hosting a public educational forum in effort to learn about the educational programs and financial resources to “assist with furthering your family educational and career goals for the future,” according to a release on the event.
The community forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 30 at Lifeway Fellowship, 4001 E. Elms Road in Killeen.
According to a news release, guest speakers will be Central Texas College Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus and Texas A&M University Central Texas President Marc A.
Nigliazzo.
There will also be a Q and A session during the talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.